Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via Torkham border crossing

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:56 IST
Pakistan on Sunday started dispatching humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing and sent 13 truckloads of food items including flour, sugar, cooking oil, pulses and rice.

This was the first tranche of assistance relief crossed from Pakistan through the land after the Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August.

''Pakistan today started humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan through Torkham. Our CG Jalalabad Abidullah received 13 trucks of food items from Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum for dispatch to different Afghan provinces,'' Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, tweeted.

He said it consisted of food items including flour, sugar, cooking oil, pulses and rice. These humanitarian goods will be dispatched for distribution among needy people in various Afghan provinces.

''Another four trucks of humanitarian assistance would also be crossing through Torkham soon," according to officials.

Earlier, Pakistan had dispatched tonnes of food ingredients and medicines through the air to Kabul, Kandahar province, and Khost province.

After the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan is in a humanitarian crisis and desperately needs assistance.

