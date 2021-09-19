Naxal apprehend with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Gumla
Security forces have apprehended a Naxal and seized 55 detonators, and a country-made pistol from his possession from Gumla district of Jharkhand on Sunday.
As per an official statement of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 218 Battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand Police apprehended the Naxal Rakesh Oran, who is a "Dasta member" of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), during patrolling in Gumla.
"Arms and explosives including one desi pistol, 50 non-electric detonators, 5 electric detonators, other articles used in making IEDs were recovered in the operation," the statement said. (ANI)
