Naxal apprehend with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Gumla

Security forces have apprehended a Naxal and seized 55 detonators, and a country-made pistol from his possession from Gumla district of Jharkhand on Sunday.

ANI | Gumla (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:04 IST
Security forces seized 55 detonators and a country-made pistol from Naxal's possession in Jharkhand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Security forces have apprehended a Naxal and seized 55 detonators, and a country-made pistol from his possession from Gumla district of Jharkhand on Sunday.

As per an official statement of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 218 Battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand Police apprehended the Naxal Rakesh Oran, who is a "Dasta member" of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), during patrolling in Gumla.

"Arms and explosives including one desi pistol, 50 non-electric detonators, 5 electric detonators, other articles used in making IEDs were recovered in the operation," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

