Left Menu

Ousted CMP(M) member at forefront of loan 'scam' protest goes missing, family approaches police

The family of an ousted CPIM member who was on the forefront of protests against the alleged Rs 100 crore loan scam in the party-controlled Karuvannur Co-operative bank here, on Sunday approached the police saying he has been missing since Saturday.The family of Sujesh Kannat, a former branch secretary of the ruling Left party, complained to Irinjalakuda police that there has been no contact from him since Saturday evening.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 20-09-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 00:29 IST
Ousted CMP(M) member at forefront of loan 'scam' protest goes missing, family approaches police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of an ousted CPI(M) member who was on the forefront of protests against the alleged Rs 100 crore loan scam in the party-controlled Karuvannur Co-operative bank here, on Sunday approached the police saying he has been missing since Saturday.

The family of Sujesh Kannat, a former branch secretary of the ruling Left party, complained to Irinjalakuda police that there has been no contact from him since Saturday evening. Several people, including Kannat and other local customers raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning. An audit had been conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

''He left his house yesterday evening in his car and there has been no contact since then. The family has filed a complaint. We have started the probe,'' police said.

During the inspection at the bank, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to some select accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021