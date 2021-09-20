Ousted CMP(M) member at forefront of loan 'scam' protest goes missing, family approaches police

The family of an ousted CPI(M) member who was on the forefront of protests against the alleged Rs 100 crore loan scam in the party-controlled Karuvannur Co-operative bank here, on Sunday approached the police saying he has been missing since Saturday.

The family of Sujesh Kannat, a former branch secretary of the ruling Left party, complained to Irinjalakuda police that there has been no contact from him since Saturday evening. Several people, including Kannat and other local customers raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning. An audit had been conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

''He left his house yesterday evening in his car and there has been no contact since then. The family has filed a complaint. We have started the probe,'' police said.

During the inspection at the bank, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to some select accounts.

