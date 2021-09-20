Left Menu

Indian Navy arrives in Indonesia to participate in 3rd exercise Samudra Shakti

The exercise will also provide an appropriate platform to share best practices and develop a common understanding of Maritime Security Operations. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:36 IST
In pursuance of India’s Act East Policy, Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ was conceived in 2018 as a bilateral IN-IDN exercise. Image Credit: Twitter(@hicomindBrunei)
Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Jakarta, Indonesia on 18 Sep 21 to participate in the 3rd edition of Bilateral Exercise 'Samudra Shakti' with the Indonesian Navy scheduled off the approaches to Sunda Strait from 20 Sep to 22 Sep 21. The exercise aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship, enhance mutual understanding and interoperability in maritime operations between the two navies. The exercise will also provide an appropriate platform to share best practices and develop a common understanding of Maritime Security Operations.

The participating Indian Navy ships Shivalik and Kadmatt are amongst the latest indigenously designed and built multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Corvette respectively, and form part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet, based at Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Naval Command. Indian Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare capable Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I is also participating in the exercise. KRI Bung Tomo, KRI Malahayati and Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft CN-235 are representing the Indonesian Navy.

In pursuance of India's Act East Policy, Exercise 'Samudra Shakti' was conceived in 2018 as a bilateral IN-IDN exercise. The exercise has matured in complexity over the last two editions and will involve the conduct of complex maritime operations including Military Interdiction Operations (MIO), Cross Deck Landings, Air Defence serials, Practice Weapon Firings, Replenishment Approaches and Tactical Manoeuvres.

Under the extant policies, the 3rd edition of Exercise Samudra Shakti exercise is being conducted in a COVID safe environment and seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo Pacific.

(With Inputs from PIB)

