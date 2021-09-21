Left Menu

World powers, Iran to meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly - France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-09-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 02:43 IST
World powers, Iran to meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly - France
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that world powers and Iran were likely to meet on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations later this week.

The meeting, which would include all the parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the exception of the United States which pulled out of the accord, would aim to build some "positive momentum" for negotiations to resume after breaking off in June, Le Drian told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021