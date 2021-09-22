UK can get other sources of carbon dioxide after CF deal -minister
Britain is confident it can get other sources of carbon dioxide, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday, following a three-week deal with CF Industries to restart production after soaring gas prices halted operations.
"I'm confident that we can get other sources of CO2 in that period," he told a committee of lawmakers.
