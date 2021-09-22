Dharmendra Pradhan stresses on universalisation of quality education through digital education
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting on the universalisation of quality education through digital education in the Ministry and discussed how to leverage satellite technology and the internet to develop an integrated digital ecosystem.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting on the universalisation of quality education through digital education in the Ministry and discussed how to leverage satellite technology and the internet to develop an integrated digital ecosystem. The Union Education Minister called for an innovative approach to leverage technology to further expand the existing platforms to cover all spectrums of School Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Teachers training.
The official press release by the ministry informed that Pradhan called for strengthening and expanding the existing Swayam Prabha Initiative and synergize initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF). Pradhan stressed on the need to bridge the digital divide and reach the unreached to bring greater inclusion in education.
The Minister said that a committee may be formed under Chairpersonship of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy with senior officials from School Education, Higher Education, Ministry of Skill Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecommunication, Prasar Bharti, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) and Department of Space. (ANI)
