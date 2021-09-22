Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan stresses on universalisation of quality education through digital education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting on the universalisation of quality education through digital education in the Ministry and discussed how to leverage satellite technology and the internet to develop an integrated digital ecosystem.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:59 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan stresses on universalisation of quality education through digital education
Visual of meeting chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting on the universalisation of quality education through digital education in the Ministry and discussed how to leverage satellite technology and the internet to develop an integrated digital ecosystem. The Union Education Minister called for an innovative approach to leverage technology to further expand the existing platforms to cover all spectrums of School Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Teachers training.

The official press release by the ministry informed that Pradhan called for strengthening and expanding the existing Swayam Prabha Initiative and synergize initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF). Pradhan stressed on the need to bridge the digital divide and reach the unreached to bring greater inclusion in education.

The Minister said that a committee may be formed under Chairpersonship of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy with senior officials from School Education, Higher Education, Ministry of Skill Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecommunication, Prasar Bharti, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) and Department of Space. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021