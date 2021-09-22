Left Menu

Harassed by husband woman dies by suicide in Andhra's Nellore, police registers case

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a case after a woman allegedly died by suicide in Atmakur town of Nellore. According to the police, the woman's husband used to harass her following which she took the drastic step.

Speaking to ANI, Atmakur sub-inspector Sivasankar said, "Last night, we received information that a woman opted for suicide by hanging and was taken to Venkateswara Hospital. We immediately rushed her to the hospital. But by that time, the woman lost her life." "While investigating, we got to know that she and her husband were having disputes following which she took the step. We have filed a case based on the report by her relatives. We will take legal action against those involved in this case. We have come to know that the husband used to harass her," he said.

The police said that a further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

