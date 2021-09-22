New members of consumer disputes commissions administered oath of office

The oath of office and secrecy was administered to the newly appointed members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions on Wednesday at Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs office, an official statement said.

The oath was administered by Director (Consumer Affairs) Kuldeep Singh under the chairmanship of Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Padmini Singla.

The appointed members are from judiciary, administration and advocates who have experience in consumer-related matters.

In the state and district commissions, 26 vacant seats are filled. Three members have been appointed under the state commission and 23 under the district commissions, the statement said.

Food Commissioner Singla said that the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019 has many provisions to effectively dispense justice to consumers.

''We as a team must work to redress their (consumer's) disputes. The department is always striving to provide administrative support to the commission in effective discharge of their duties," Singla said in the statement.

