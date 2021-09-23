Left Menu

Odisha CM distributes smart health cards in Balangir district

Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday distributed Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the state's Balangir district.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-09-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 06:04 IST
Odisha CM distributes smart health cards in Balangir district
Visuals from the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday distributed Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the state's Balangir district. At the event, the CM said, "The provision of smart health cards will change the health care system and is a milestone for the country."

Mentioning that the Smart Health Cards will benefit around 4.5 lakh families in the district, the CM said that the BSKY has been implemented in a new way and all the beneficiaries of the National and State Food Security Scheme are being given the smart cards. "With just this card, people can get quality treatment free of cost without any other documents in 200 major hospitals in the country," Patnaik added.

The CM had visited Titilagarh, Patnagarh and Balangir towns in the district to distribute the smart cards. He also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 200 crore and laid the foundation stone for a project worth Rs 597 crore in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021