Economy is reviving and on path to achieving double digit growth: BJP leader Gopal Krishna Aggarwal

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Aggarwal on Thursday said the economy is reviving and on the path to achieving double-digit growth. Addressing reporters, the BJP national spokesperson said, "Post Covid, the economy is showing strong recovery and most of the indicators are showing healthy growth. What we are witnessing is a strong V-shaped recovery and not K-shaped as some naysayers would like us to believe."

"We will achieve a double-digit growth rate this year and are also on the path to achieving a high single-digit growth rate on a sustained basis. The confidence for this assertion comes from the spate of reform measures undertaken by the Modi Government," he said. "Agriculture, manufacturing, labour, tax collection, GST, vaccination drive, export growth are sectors helping the economy to grow," he said.

He said, "India has climbed two ranks to 46th in Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). Consistent improvement in GII is due to immense knowledge capital, vibrant start-up ecosystem and the work done by public and private research organisations. National Blockchain strategy will further help in innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and service delivery". "The Govt is about to start the budget exercise for the coming financial year. Our party will also consult with all the stakeholders like previous years and pass on their concerns and suggestions to the government," he concluded. (ANI)

