Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to address virtual Heritage Day celebration

The President will join a virtual ceremony hosted by the Western Cape province under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Celebrating South Africa’s Intangible Cultural Heritage”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:30 IST
President Ramaphosa to address virtual Heritage Day celebration
The national motto, “All diverse people unite” reflects the national values of tolerance and respect for human, social and cultural rights. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the countrywide celebrations of Heritage Day on Friday.

The President will join a virtual ceremony hosted by the Western Cape province under the theme: "The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Celebrating South Africa's Intangible Cultural Heritage".

Government has declared 2021 as the "Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke" to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of the pioneering human rights activist whose legacy has paved the way for generations of anti-apartheid and present-day social activists working for the improvement of socio-economic conditions for all South Africans.

According to the Presidency, endowed with an abundant diversity of indigenous knowledge, languages and beliefs, South Africa's intangible cultural heritage cements the identity and belonging of all its people.

These attributes are expressed in language, arts, customs, religion, clothing and food and the preservation of our natural habitat.

The national motto, "All diverse people unite" reflects the national values of tolerance and respect for human, social and cultural rights.

"Heritage Day 2021 will celebrate the human treasures and living legends who are the repository of traditions and culture, knowledge and accumulation of intellectual capital," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa will address the virtual Heritage Day celebration that will be broadcast on major news channels and government digital platforms from 12:00.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021