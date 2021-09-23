Left Menu

Yogi govt to build 1.9 km-long market under Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that a market will be built under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover in Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:28 IST
Yogi govt to build 1.9 km-long market under Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that a market will be built under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover in Varanasi. According to the General Manager of Varanasi Smart City project, Dr Vasudevan, the flyover area will be developed by using urban placemaking and landscaping techniques.

"The flyover passing through Varanasi Cantt railway station will help in providing livelihood and also give a glimpse of the art, culture and religion of Kashi," said Vasudevan. "The Smart City Mission is giving shape to the plan for urban placemaking and development of traffic, road resources under the flyover of 1.9 km," he added.

The General Manager said that for the convenience of the people, provision has been made for toilets, drinking water, information kiosks, benches, dustbins, trees, plants, horticulture, food courts, and open cafes. "Owing to the presence of Cantt railway station, roadways and main road in front of the flyover, the traffic pressure remains high. For smooth operation and management of traffic, a prescribed traffic circulation scheme has been prepared," said Vasudevan.

"Many LED screens, small shops, and kiosks will be installed for the advertisements by the Government," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021