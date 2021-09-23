Yogi govt to build 1.9 km-long market under Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that a market will be built under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover in Varanasi. According to the General Manager of Varanasi Smart City project, Dr Vasudevan, the flyover area will be developed by using urban placemaking and landscaping techniques.

"The flyover passing through Varanasi Cantt railway station will help in providing livelihood and also give a glimpse of the art, culture and religion of Kashi," said Vasudevan. "The Smart City Mission is giving shape to the plan for urban placemaking and development of traffic, road resources under the flyover of 1.9 km," he added.

The General Manager said that for the convenience of the people, provision has been made for toilets, drinking water, information kiosks, benches, dustbins, trees, plants, horticulture, food courts, and open cafes. "Owing to the presence of Cantt railway station, roadways and main road in front of the flyover, the traffic pressure remains high. For smooth operation and management of traffic, a prescribed traffic circulation scheme has been prepared," said Vasudevan.

"Many LED screens, small shops, and kiosks will be installed for the advertisements by the Government," he added. (ANI)

