MI vs KKR scoreboard

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:18 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill b Bumrah 13 Venkatesh Iyer b Bumrah 53 Rahul Tripathi not out 74 Eoin Morgan c Boult b Bumrah 7 Nitish Rana not out 5 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 15.1 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 40-1, 128-2, 147-3 Bowling: Trent Boult 2-0-23-0, Adam Milne 3-0-29-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-43-3, Krunal Pandya 3-0-25-0, Rahul Chahar 3-0-34-0, Rohit Sharma 0.1-0-4-0.

