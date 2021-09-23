Left Menu

Violence breaks out in Assam's Darrang during anti-encroachment drive, CID probe ordered

Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:52 IST
Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive. SP Darrang Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police personnel.

"Nine policeman were injured, I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media," the SP said. Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the state home minister, will take action in the matter "as the public has given us the responsibility to protect Assam".

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that CID has been asked to probe the matter and the cameraman who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

