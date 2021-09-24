Left Menu

Rare variety flowers seen near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

A variety of rare flowers have been seen near Vasuki Tal lake near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-09-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 09:59 IST
Visual of the flowers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A variety of rare flowers have been seen near Vasuki Tal lake near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer of Kedarnath Forest Division Amit Tanwar on Thursday said, "We have seen a variety of rare flowers, including Neelkamal, near Vasuki Tal."

The flowers including NeelKamal, Soliya, and others have become the main attraction of tourists near Vasuki Tal. The officer added that these flowers have been seen here after a long time as the species of Neelkamal and Soliya are rare.

Earlier on September 16, the Nainital High Court lifted a stay on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. The court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year. (ANI)

