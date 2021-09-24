Left Menu

Indore administration recovers state govt land worth Rs 1,000 crores from mafias

Indore administration on Friday recovered the state government's land worth Rs 1,000 crores from the illegal possession of mafias under its 'anti-mafia campaign'.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:16 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore administration on Friday recovered the state government's land worth Rs 1,000 crores from the illegal possession of mafias under its 'anti-mafia campaign'. As per information shared by the officials, teams from Indore Municipal Corporation and police reached the spot at 5 am today and started demolishing the properties built on the land captured illegally.

Speaking to the media, Pawan Jain, Additional Collector Magistrate said, "The mafias, Sohrab Patel and Yunus Patel had illegally occupied government land worth Rs 1,000 crores. We have recovered this land. We started this operation at 5 am today." Further, he informed that these two mafias used to collect rent money by building illegal shops, hotels, and marriage halls. There are around 80 such shops in the market. However, the team has destroyed their illegal properties.

"In this anti-mafia campaign, there were around 150-200 municipal corporation workers and 100 police personnel involved," he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

