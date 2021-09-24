Karnataka allows 100 pc occupancy in theatres, pubs in districts with less than 1 pc Covid positivity rate from Oct 1

Left Menu

Hundred per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres and pubs in districts having less than one per cent positivity rate, announced the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Hundred per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres and pubs in districts having less than one per cent positivity rate, announced the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. The Chief Minister along with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashok held a review meeting with the Health department officials on the relaxation which will be given to the pubs and theatres.

"Only the districts having positivity rate less than one per cent are allowed to have 100 per cent seating in theatres and pubs from October 1. If it increases more than two per cent, then both will be closed," said Bommai. "People with at least first dose of COVID vaccination will be allowed in theatres and pubs. Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and pregnant women and children will not be allowed for now," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that all the schools in the state will start for Classes 6 to 12 with five working days. "Awareness programs will be held in Yadagiri, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysore districts, and the vaccination drive will also be increased," he said.

"Separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities and a strict vigil would be kept in border areas," he added. (ANI)

