SCOREBOARD: RCB vs CSK

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings here on Friday. Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli c Ravindra Jadeja b Bravo 53 Devdutt Padikkal c Rayudu b Thakur 70 AB de Villiers c Raina b Thakur 12 Maxwell c Ravindra Jadeja b Bravo 11 Tim David c Raina b D Chahar 1 Harshal Patel c Raina b Bravo 3 W Hasaranga not out 1 Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total: 156/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 111-1, 140-2, 140-3, 150-4, 154-5, 156-6 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-35-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-34-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-29-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-31-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-24-3.
