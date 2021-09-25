Left Menu

After cyclone alert, rainfall predicted in Odisha, Andhra

After the cyclone alert for South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, IMD Bhubaneswar has issued rainfall alerts for both locations.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:07 IST
After cyclone alert, rainfall predicted in Odisha, Andhra
Scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the cyclone alert for South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, IMD Bhubaneswar has issued rainfall alerts for both locations. Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi, Scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said, "After cyclone alert was issued, we have also issued rainfall alerts at various places around both the locations. Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Khaja and Puri districts in Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall today."

"Tomorrow, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and other districts in south Odisha will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. However, we have also issued an orange and yellow for rainfall at few districts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh," he added. According to Dwivedi, there may be waterlogging and flash floods in these areas.

According to the weather statement issued by the Odisha government, "The Deep Depression over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 14 km per hour in last six hours. Now, it will reach Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. "Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts: Deep Depression is about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam," IMD said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021