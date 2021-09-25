Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to initiate dialogue with Taliban

Urging India to initiate dialogue with the Taliban, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that India has invested billions in Afghanistan and there is no harm in engaging with the new-regime in the war-torn country in order to safeguard its investment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:41 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Urging India to initiate dialogue with the Taliban, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that India has invested billions in Afghanistan and there is no harm in engaging with the new regime in the war-torn country in order to safeguard its investment. "Taliban is in power in Afghanistan now. India spent billions on different projects during the last regime in Afghanistan. We should talk to the current Afghan regime. When we've invested so much in the country so what's the harm in keeping relations with them?' Abdullah told ANI here.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, the National Conference leader said, "I am sure that PM Modi must be taking to all leaders, including the US president Joe Biden. There is no doubt that terrorism is eating the whole world. But who started terrorism? Who attached Iraq?... Who bombed Libya despite the UN's warning? Which is the terrorist nation that destabilized the other nations." Acknowledging that terrorism is a global menace, Abdullah said that to make sure all the countries are safe, "all the powerful nations have to collectively make sure that no nation is weak."

The National Conference leader also urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with farmers and form new laws for the agriculture sector with inputs from farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

