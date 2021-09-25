Reach out to people, make them aware of govt schemes: Khandu tells BJP workers

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Saturday called upon BJP workers to reach out to people to make them aware of the benefits of two "game-changing" schemes for the state's rural economy — the 'Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojna'.

Khandu, while laying the foundation of a block here in Namsai district, urged party workers to strive to become the bridge between the government and the rural masses. The schemes constitute 45 per cent government subsidy, 45 per cent bank loan and "only 10 per cent individual investment by farmers", an official release said.

The chief minister said the programmes will be of great help for the 3,700-odd self-help groups (SHGs), which will not be required to produce documents such as Land Possession Certificate for availing the schemes.

Khandu also hinted at "another path-breaking initiative" on oil palm cultivation, which is in the pipeline and would have a positive impact on farmers' income, according to the release.

The Centre would invest around Rs 6,000 crore on oil palm cultivation in the northeast and Arunachal Pradesh stands to benefit the most out of it, he said.

"Only wastelands, which are abundant along the foothills, will be utilised for this. We will have to be patient and wait for a few years to reap its benefits, which will be massive," Khandu asserted.

