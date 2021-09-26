Left Menu

REET 2021: Rajasthan Eligibility Exams for Teachers to be conducted today in Jaipur

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 is being conducted in Jaipur on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-09-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 11:58 IST
Students standing outside an examination centre in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 is being conducted in Jaipur on Sunday. The exams are being conducted keeping in place all the precautionary measures at examination centres. Speaking to ANI, police personnel Bhanu Prakash said, "Staff and students at the examination centre are very cooperative and all the COVID-19 protocols are being followed."

However, a few candidates, standing in a queue outside an examination centre, complained about the problems they faced in reaching the centre. "I faced many difficulties in reaching the examination centre due to huge crowd and ongoing restrictions," said a candidate standing outside the centre.

Another candidate from Unnao said that it took him around a day in reaching the centre. Meanwhile, mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by internet service providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband) are suspended in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur rural districts from 6 am to 6 pm today in the wake of REET exam, informed an official notification.

REET 2021 is being conducted to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20 but was postponed due to the Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

