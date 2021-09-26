Left Menu

Assam tea research institute, Patanjali set to collaborate

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 13:32 IST
The Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Assam’s Jorhat district will enter into an MoU with Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to collaborate on advanced research on extracting chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds. The decision on signing the agreement was taken at a meeting here between Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Patanjali Ayurved MD Balkrishna, a release said on Saturday.

Advanced research will be carried out to extract several chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds to be used in medicine, cosmetics and wellness products, it said.

The minister said as Assam has a large number of medicinal plants, the collaboration with Patanjali will benefit both sides.

Balkrishna said Patanjali will work with the Industries and Commerce Department to promote medicinal plantations in Assam.

