Andhra Pradesh reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hrs
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,184 new COVID-19 cases and eleven fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin on Sunday. As per the health bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the state stands at 20,46,841 including 13,048 active cases.
With 1,333 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 20,19,657. The total number of fatalities from the infection rose to 14,136 in Andhra Pradesh.
Out of the total eleven deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, three were reported from Chittoor district, two from Guntur and Krishna districts each and one death each was reported from Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari districts. (ANI)
