BJP has cheated sugarcane farmers in UP: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:12 IST
With the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh increasing the purchasing price of sugarcane to Rs 350 per quintal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the BJP has ''cheated'' the sugarcane farmers in a "big way" as there has been only a marginal hike in the price under its rule while the input costs have gone up many times.

In a major decision barely months ahead of the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a Rs 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state.

Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''The BJP has cheated the sugarcane farmers of UP in a big way. After a marginal increase of Rs 35 in four and a half years, it has been announced that only Rs 350 per quintal will be given to sugarcane farmers despite the input cost having gone up many times.'' The sugarcane farmers of UP do not want even a rupee less than Rs 400 per quintal, the Congress general secretary said.

The decision of the Yogi Adityanath government also assumes significance as it came barely a day before the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Addressing a meeting of farmers here organised by the BJP's Kisan Morcha, Adityanath said, ''The government has decided that the variety of sugarcane for which Rs 325 per quintal was paid to farmers, that price has been increased to Rs 350, which will be paid to farmers.'' PTI ASK AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

