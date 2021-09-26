Left Menu

Haryana CM launches 'Pulse Polio Abhiyan' in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the 'Pulse Polio Abhiyan' in Karnal on Sunday.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 26-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 22:35 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the launch of Pulse Polio Abhiyan in Karnal on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the 'Pulse Polio Abhiyan' in Karnal on Sunday. Khattar officially inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child.

"The Pulse Polio Abhiyan has been launched from Karnal today and I am honoured to be here. The scheme aims to administer polio drops to two lakh children in the age group of 0-5 till September 30," Khattar said. Khattar also said that the campaign will be also started in centres across other districts of the state and it will cover a total of 14 districts. (ANI)

