Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

- Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Sunday that Octopus Energy will cater to 580,000 customers of Avro energy, which recently collapsed amid energy crisis in the UK. - Britain's Labour party said that it would cut down tax reliefs and target the rich for tax rises, if it was brought to power in the next election.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 05:14 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Johnson prepares to call in army as panic buying drains UK petrol pumps https://on.ft.com/2Y3ZkBR - Octopus to take on failed Avro Energy's 580,000 customers https://on.ft.com/2ZAQOdZ

- Labour to slash tax reliefs and hit wealthy in pursuit of balanced budget https://on.ft.com/3obY4Hs Overview

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to call on the British Army to address the fuel crisis in UK as half the non - motorway fuel stations have run out of fuel amid panic buying. - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Sunday that Octopus Energy will cater to 580,000 customers of Avro energy, which recently collapsed amid energy crisis in the UK.

- Britain's Labour party said that it would cut down tax reliefs and target the rich for tax rises, if it was brought to power in the next election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021