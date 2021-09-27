Hungary, Russia's Gazprom expected to sign new long-term gas supply deal on Monday - Hungary foreign ministry

Hungary's foreign minister and the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom are expected to sign a new long-term gas supply deal for Hungary later on Monday in Budapest, an invitation from the foreign ministry showed.

Alexei Miller, boss of Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM), is in Budapest for a visit on Monday, with the signing ceremony due at 1200 GMT.

Hungary said at the end of last month that it had agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1. nL8N2Q12CR

