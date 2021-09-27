Left Menu

Hungary, Russia's Gazprom expected to sign new long-term gas supply deal on Monday

Hungary said at the end of last month that it had agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:50 IST
Hungary, Russia's Gazprom expected to sign new long-term gas supply deal on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's foreign minister and the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom are expected to sign a new long-term gas supply deal for Hungary later on Monday in Budapest, an invitation from the foreign ministry showed.

Alexei Miller, boss of Russian supplier Gazprom, is in Budapest for a visit, with the signing ceremony due at 1200 GMT. Hungary said at the end of last month that it had agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1. nL8N2Q12CR

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the end of August that the agreement with Gazprom would be for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years. He said the price had been agreed as well and Gazprom would ship 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Hungary annually, via two routes: 3.5 billion cubic meters via Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria.

Hungary has relied on Russia for most of its natural gas imports delivered via a pipeline through Ukraine in the past. However, in recent years it has diversified gas imports, opening cross-border interconnectors with most of its neighbors and securing supplies from Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, via a liquefied natural gas (LNG) port in Croatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021