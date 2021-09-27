Left Menu

Trade unions stage protest at Jantar Mantar in support of farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:07 IST
A section of the trade unions and civil society groups held a protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the ''Bharat Bandh'' called by farmers against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the agitation against the tree contentious laws, had appealed to people on Thursday to join the bandh.

Holding banners that read ''Long Live Farmers Unity'', demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and equal opportunities for all, the protesters held a march at Jantar Mantar.

Organisations including the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the All India Kisan Sabha, the Janwadi Mahila Samiti and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) participated in the protest and also raised their voice against issues apart from those related to farmers.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November last year and demanding a repeal of the three farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agriculture reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two sides have failed to break the deadlock.

