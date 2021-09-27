ITBP destroys pressure cooker IED in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

The 40th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday recovered a pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. As per information shared by ITBP, a five litres pressure cooker filled with explosives was recovered on a roadside near Bakarkatta in Rajnandgaon.

The IED was destroyed on the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)