IGL, SDMC ink pact to set up waste-to-energy plant

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to establish a waste-to-energy plant in Delhi to convert municipal solid waste into compressed bio-gas (CBG) for use as fuel for running vehicles.

''The agreement was signed as a part of the extension of SATAT initiative of the government. The Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme envisages setting up of 5000 CBG plants by 2023-24 with a production target of 15 million tonnes,'' an official statement said.

The move helps reduce municipal waste on one hand and produce clean energy on the other in a sustainable manner.

''As a part of the MoU, SDMC shall provide a designated area at the identified site in Hastsal in West Zone to IGL for setting up biogas plant and CBG Station. SDMC shall also be providing an assured regular supply of segregated biodegradable waste (about 100 tonnes per day) to IGL for running the proposed CBG plant,'' it said.

The plant is expected to produce 4000 kg of CBG per day.

''However, this volume of CBG generated would not be sufficient to cater to expected vehicular demand under CNG. Therefore, an Integrated CBG station shall be established to cater to CNG demand of the general public as well as captive demand for SDMC vehicles. The residual Bio-manure/organic slurry will be further value addition and shall be sold in the market,'' the statement said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said solid waste is a big problem in the country and needs to be solved quickly.

Only 14 per cent of the solid waste was processed in 2014 but in seven years, the figure has gone up to 70 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)