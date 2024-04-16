SP's Dimple Yadav files nomination for upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri seat

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat here on Tuesday.

The sitting Mainpuri MP was accompanied by SP chief and her husband Akhilesh Yadav, and senior party leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Talking to media persons later, the SP chief exuded confidence that Dimple Yadav would win from this seat by record votes. ''Mainpuri has always made SP win by record votes and this time too it is going to make Dimple Yadav and the SP win by record votes,'' he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also used the occasion to hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''BJP is a party which tells lies, all its promises are lies. MPs are not able to tell about their achievements,'' he said, adding the manner in which inflation is at its peak and there is unemployment, people are fed up of all this and are going to vote against them.

''When farmers and youth are unhappy, the government is wiped away,'' he said.

When asked about the prospects of the ruling party which is claiming victory on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats, he said, ''BJP faces challenge on all 80 seats. There is a contest only on one seat. On all the remaining seats, it is going to lose.'' Replying to a question on electoral bonds, he said it is extortion not donation.

The capitalists who have made payments have hiked the prices. Such corruption had never taken place earlier, the SP chief said, adding that BJP candidate from Mainpuri Jaiveer Singh has already accepted defeat.

He said that those who are talking about crossing the 400 mark are going to lose this time.

''If they were going to cross the 400 mark, what was the need to send the chief minister of Delhi to jail? Jharkhand chief minister was also sent to jail through false cases and conspiracy,'' Yadav said.

''Why would those who are dreaming of crossing 400 send leaders to jail, would they have needed to put the Income Tax to CBI and ED in the forefront. The public is waiting and will answer them through votes,'' he added.

The SP chief said the BJP is going to be wiped out from the entire country, including Uttar Pradesh.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Dimple Yadav won Mainpuri seat in the 2022 Lok Sabha bypoll after it was vacated following the death of SP patriarch and her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP leader is pitted against BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav.

