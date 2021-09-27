VP Naidu praises 12 RAPID Division for guarding borders in scorching Thar desert

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today urged the security forces to prepare themselves to dominate not only in a conventional war but also establish their superiority in the new and emerging areas of conflict such as information and cyber warfare along with the increasing use of robotics and drones in the battlefield.

He said the geo-strategic environment around us was turning unpredictable. "We are facing both symmetric and asymmetric threats from outside and within", he observed.

During an interaction with the officers and troops of 12 RAPID Division of Indian Army in Jaisalmer today, the Vice President termed peace as the prerequisite for progress of humanity and emphasized that our military has an onerous responsibility to ensure peace and stability on our borders and within the country. Praising the valour of the Indian Army, he said that any attempt to challenge India's sovereignty by inimical forces would be dealt with strongly by our security forces.

The Vice President, who is on a five-day tour to Rajasthan, today visited 'Jaisalmer War Museum' where he was received by Major General Ajeet Singh Gahlot, General Officer Commanding 12 RAPID. He praised the Indian Army's Battle Axe Division (12 RAPID) for defending the nation and also guarding the borders in scorching Thar desert and in harsh climatic conditions. "The nation is assured that any misadventure by an adversary will be given a befitting reply by the Indian Army," he told the troops of 12 RAPID.

Reiterating that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India, the Vice President said that by doing away with Article 370, which was a temporary provision only, the Indian Parliament removed a major barrier between the people of J&K and the rest of India.

Expressing his happiness on visiting the 'Golden City- Jaisalmer', Shri Naidu said that the city is known for its rich cultural legacy and military traditions. Recalling his visit to Laungewala Battle Site on Sunday, the Vice President said that he felt immensely proud on hearing the inspiring story of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and his men in the historic battle of Laungewala. Shri Naidu said that he turned emotional on seeing the very place where our soldiers sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He advised youngsters to visit the place to see and understand the adverse climatic conditions in which the brave soldiers guard our frontiers.

On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Vice President paid rich tributes to all our valorous soldiers and wished a happy and successful tenure for all ranks of 12 RAPID Division posted in the Jaisalmer area.

Later in a Facebook post, the Vice President called upon people to visit the nearby war museums as they are a reminder of the many sacrifices that our courageous soldiers make to ensure that citizens sleep peacefully every night. During his visit, he paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the memorial and wrote in his post, "When it comes to ensuring the sovereignty and protecting the territory of our nation, our Defence Forces have time and again proved their strength and mettle."

Vice President addresses Sainik Sammelan in Jaisalmer -

As part of his ongoing visit to the border city of Jaisalmer, the Vice President today also held a Sainik Sammelan at 191 BN HQ today and interacted with the Border Security Force personnel posted in the area. He praised BSF troops for guarding the nation's frontiers amid difficult climatic conditions.

On his arrival at the headquarters of 191 BN, he was received by Shri Pankaj Goomer, IG BSF, Rajasthan and Shri Arun Kumar Singh, DIG, 191 BN, Jaisalmer who briefed him on the role and duties of BSF in the area. Recognizing the high standards of training, discipline and ethos maintained by the force, the Vice President also appreciated BSF for successfully fighting internal security threats like terrorism and Naxalism. "You have always followed the rules while containing the extremist violence despite provocations," he told the troops.

Noting that BSF has always been prompt in aiding the civil administration in cases of disasters, Sri Naidu specifically lauded its personnel for joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by helping the local administration. He also praised the BSF for undertaking social activities like protection of the environment, water conservation, Swachhta and anti-drug drive on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Referring to increasing security threats on our borders, Shri Naidu said that cross-border terrorism and drug smuggling have necessitated increased alertness on the part of our security forces. He praised BSF for taking measures to counter the emerging threats from enemy drones on the border and asked the force to update itself with the latest technologies.

Shri Naidu assured the troops that the government is making every effort to improve facilities for them. The Vice President expressed satisfaction over the increase in representation of women in our security forces. Recalling the brave and courageous women from Indian history such as Panna Dhai and Rani Bagheli, he said the government is encouraging more women to join uniformed services.

On this occasion, the Vice President also felicitated the Laungewala war veteran, Shri Bhairaon Singh

Vice President visits historic Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur-

After his two-day stay in Jaisalmer and interaction with army and BSF troops, the Vice President arrived in Jodhpur today. There he visited the historic Mehrangarh Fort on the occasion of World Tourism Day and was impressed with its majestic beauty. In a Facebook post, Shri Naidu described the fort as a glowing symbol of the grandeur of Rajasthan. Narrating the experience of his visit, he wrote that the Sheesh Mahal, Phool Mahal and Janki Mahal in the Fort reflect the immense talent, artistic and creative abilities of our craftsmen and artisans. "The stunning panoramic view of the Jodhpur city from the fort was as amazing as the beauty within," he added.

Referring to his experience of visiting several architectural marvels across the country, Shri Naidu said that these sites never fail to amaze and gives an enriching experience imbued with profound knowledge. "I would like to urge all my traveller friends and those who are fond of our splendid cultural and historical legacy to visit such sites in our country," he wrote in his Facebook post. Shri Naidu also called for improving infrastructure and other facilities around our heritage sites to give a boost to tourism.

Shri Kalraj Mishra, the Governor of Rajasthan and Dr, Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister of, Government of Rajasthan accompanied the Vice President during these programs.

(With Inputs from PIB)