UNDP welcomes Greece's support to Funding Facility for Stabilization in Iraq

Greece’s first contribution makes it the 29th partner to fund UNDP’s flagship stabilization programme.

UNDP | Baghdad | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:41 IST
  • Iraq

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes a € 50,000 (US$ 59,400) contribution from the Government of Greece to UNDP's Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which implements fast-track initiatives to stabilize areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Greece's first contribution makes it the 29th partner to fund UNDP's flagship stabilization programme. This important contribution will be utilized for critical projects in ISIL impacted areas that still require support to ensure returnees' access to basic services. To date, the FFS has completed over 2,900 projects in the areas liberated from ISIL, benefitting more than 14.7 million Iraqis.

"We welcome the Government of Greece as UNDP's newest partner to the programme. Thanks to the generous and unwavering support of all our partners, the FFS can continue its critical work to improve conditions in the liberated areas and assist those who remain displaced to come home with dignity," says UNDP Resident Representative Zena Ali Ahmad.

"This contribution illustrates our partners' continued trust and confidence in the FFS' ability to support the people of Iraq to address the residual stabilization needs in the areas liberated from ISIL," adds Ms Ali Ahmad.

UNDP Iraq's FFS was established in 2015 at the request of the Government of Iraq with support from the member states of the Coalition to Defeat Da'esh (ISIL), to facilitate the return of displaced persons by rehabilitating critical services and infrastructure to ensure access to basic services, provide short and medium-term employment, provide capacity support for municipalities and foster social cohesion across the liberated areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk Ninewa and Salah Al-Din. The FFS continues to work very closely with the Government of Iraq and local stakeholders to ensure it is addressing the needs of the individuals impacted by the ISIL conflict.

