Bharat Bandh: Pt Shree Ram Sharma metro station closed for security reasons, reopened

A Delhi Metro station near Tikri Border, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers protests, was on Monday closed for nearly seven hours for security reasons in view of the Bharat Bandh held by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws.

The station in Haryana -- Pandit Shree Ram Sharma -- falls on the Green Line of the network.

''Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Shrma has been closed,'' the DMRC tweeted about 8 AM.

Green Line connects Kirti Nagar station in Delhi and Brig Hoshiyar Singh station in Haryana.

The Delhi Police had beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday.

About 5 PM, the DMRC again tweeted: ''Security Update Entry/exit gates of Pandit Shree Ram Sharma station is open''.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.

