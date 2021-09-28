Left Menu

Lebanon's Mikati says meeting with financial adviser Lazard soon

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 01:30 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday his cabinet was studying an update of a financial recovery plan and that a meeting with financial adviser Lazard would take place soon.

Lazard helped the previous government draw up a plan last year that mapped out losses in the financial sector at $90 billion. That plan was rejected by Lebanon's main political players and talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stalled as a result.

Mikati, speaking in an interview with local television LBCI, said the update of the recovery plan was currently under study and would be announced when it was completed. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

