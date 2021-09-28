Left Menu

Denmark to extend mink breeding ban another year until 2023

Here we will look at both health risk and animal ethics," Zenia Stampe, leader of the Social Liberal Party, which supports the government, said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:21 IST
Denmark to extend mink breeding ban another year until 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark will extend its ban on mink breeding for another year to 2023, agriculture minister Rasmus Prehn said on Tuesday.

The current ban, which was instituted after the coronavirus spread to several hundred mink farms in Denmark last year and prompted the government to order all mink in the country culled, had been due to last until 2022. A majority in parliament agreed the extension on Tuesday, news wire Ritzau reported, but the decision still needs ratification in parliament.

With their decision, lawmakers followed a June assessment from the country's top infectious diseases institute, which said that allowing mink breeding in Denmark after the end of this year could still pose a public health risk. "In the spring, we will decide on the future of mink production in Denmark. Here we will look at both health risk and animal ethics," Zenia Stampe, leader of the Social Liberal Party, which supports the government, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021