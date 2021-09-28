UK ensuring all necessary supply chain plans in place for Christmas- Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the government was making all necessary preparations in the supply chain ahead of Christmas as Britons continued to panic buy fuel leading to queues at some gas stations.

"What we want to do is make sure that we have all the preparations necessary to get through until Christmas and beyond, not just in supplying the petrol stations but all parts of our supply chain," he told broadcasters.

