Jharkhand Govt approves Rs 113cr Transport Nagar project in Ranchi

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a proposal to develop a Transport Nagar here at an estimated cost of Rs 113.24 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

''Administrative approval was given for Phase-I of Transport Nagar Nirman Yojana on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode in capital Ranchi, for a total plan of Rs 113,24,22,642,'' a statement issued by the Jharkhand government said.

The Transport Nagar is proposed to be developed at Sukurhuttu in Kanke are on about 50-acres of land. The Cabinet also gave its nod to a flyover project from Yogoda Satsang Ashram to Shanti Nagar via Bahu Bazar and Kanta Toli at Rs 224.94 crore to be constructed in 24 months.

It also gave its approval for the creation of 25 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspectors and extended the contract period of certain categories of teachers in postgraduate departments in the universities till March 31, 2022.

Among other decisions of the state Cabinet, approval was given for developing a residential colony on 58 acres of land at Dumma in Deoghar.

Consent was also given to constitute a sub-divisional court in Chandil sub-division under Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The Cabinet gave permission for land transfer for the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on 2.34 acres in Khunti.

The Cabinet approved a project for the distribution of fortified rice through public distribution shops on a pilot basis in the state as part of a Central government scheme. Approval was given to nominate Ernst & Young as an event partner for the participation of the state in the World Expo in Dubai to be held from September 30 to October 6. Approval was also given for the formation of Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation Limited under the Department of Mines and Geology.

