UK weighs sale of nuclear plant stake to institutional investors - FT

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 08:48 IST
A minority stake in a new 20 billion pound nuclear power station on England's east coast will be sold to institutional investors or floated on the stock market under UK government plans to oust China's CGN from the project, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/a92bad50-ba5a-44e5-883b-29fac8a4571e on Wednesday.

The UK government is closing in on a deal which would force CGN to give up its 20% stake in the proposed Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

