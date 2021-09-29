Left Menu

Russia wants information from U.S., UK and Australia on AUKUS deal - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:40 IST
Russia has sent the United States questions on the AUKUS defence agreement and plans to send queries to Australia and the United Kingdom as well, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The three-way pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, has angered France and concerned China since it was announced by Washington, London and Canberra earlier this month.

