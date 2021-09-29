Left Menu

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli in alleged money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli for Monday, October 4, in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED had arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli, on September 28.

The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

