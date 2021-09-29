Left Menu

Man commits suicide after killing wife, children in Haryana's Palwal

Five members of a family, including three children, were allegedly found dead at Aurangabad in Haryana's Palwal district on Wednesday.

ANI | Palwal (Haryana) | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:02 IST
A visual from the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family, including three children, were allegedly found dead at Aurangabad in Haryana's Palwal district on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, DSP of Hodal, Sajjan Singh, said, "Head of the family hanged himself. Prima facie it seems he poisoned and strangulated his family. All the bodies were found in one room. Family members hinted at a dispute but they are not providing details."

"The bodies have been sent for the post mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," he further added. Bhagat, the brother of the deceased said, "We got this information from the neighbours. Everything was fine between the families." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

 United Kingdom
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

 Global

