IRSDC to undertake Facility Management of 90 more railway stations across India

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) will be undertaking Facility Management of 90 more stations in a phased manner soon, said the South Western Railway on Wednesday. As part of the Government of India's agenda on station redevelopment, work on 125 stations is in progress by the IRSDC and Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) with the participation of private players as a part of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP projects), informed the South Western Railway.

Out of 125 stations, IRSDC is working on 63 stations, and RLDA is working on 60 stations and two remaining stations by Railways itself, stated South Western Railway. As per current estimates, the total investment required for the redevelopment of 125 stations along with real estate development is about Rs 50,000 crore, added the South Western Railway.

Recently, Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) inspected the KSR Bengaluru station. ADRM SBC, Railway officials and (Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation) IRSDC Officials welcomed the committee members, as per the South Western Railway. IRSDC is managing the facility management of the KSR railway station. A brief about the station was given to the team by Nodal officer IRSDC thereafter committee inspected the station with special focus on cleanliness, catering stalls, fans, lighting, waiting rooms, toilets etc, according to the South Western Railway.

The members also visited the newly launched India's first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the Railway Station and Yulu Ebike services. They appreciated the steps taken by IRSDC to bring such initiatives to the Railway station. The committee advised officials to further improve waiting rooms and provide additional fans. For security and Medical facilities, Railway officials were advised to install more baggage scanners and better equip available medical centres.

IRSDC has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake Facility Management at five railway stations, namely, KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad, to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience. IRSDC is committed to redefining passenger experience and set a benchmark in the development, redevelopment, operation and maintenance of railway stations in India.

IRSDC has many firsts to its credit in the facility management, including 'Water from Air' Water Vending Machine, Fit India Squat Kiosk, Eat Right Station with the highest rating, digital locker, generic medicine shop, mobile charging kiosk, a retail store by a start-up and a food truck. (ANI)

