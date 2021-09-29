France to decide on retaliation against UK over fishing rights within 15 days

France will decide within 15 days on possible retaliation against Britain at the French and European Union level over the fishing rights dispute, French maritime minister Annick Girardin said on Wednesday.

Girardin also told reporters sanctions could involve energy supplies as well as British students in France.

France accused on Wednesday Britain of playing politics with post-Brexit fishing rights after London and the Channel Island of Jersey refused dozens of French fishing boats licences to operate in their territorial waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)