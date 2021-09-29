Left Menu

Govt's goal is to develop Salem's sago industry to global level, says TN CM Stalin

As regards sago productionindustry, Salem district, which is a pioneer in the country, should be developed on par with international levels and that is the goal of the government, he said.

PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST
The Tamil Nadu government's goal is to propel Salem district, the pioneer of sago industry in the country, to global levels, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating an e-auction centre and a direct sale complex building at 'Sago Serve' (Salem Starch and Sago Manufacturers Service Industrial Co-operative Society) here, he said the government recently inked pacts with 35 companies, attracting investments worth Rs 17,141 crore that would create job opportunities to 55,000 individuals.

The auction centre and direct sale complex were set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.26 crore and Rs 33.60 lakh.

Also, in an exports conclave held days ago Memoranda of Understanding for 25 projects were signed totally worth Rs 2,180 crore, he said. The government has formulated its industrial policies without discrimination whatsoever, be it based on region, district or industry, he said and appealed to business leaders to cooperate with government's initiatives. As regards sago production/industry, Salem district, which is a pioneer in the country, should be developed on par with international levels and that is the goal of the government, he said. To achieve it, tapioca farmers and sago industries should work in cohesion and the government would extend its full cooperation, he assured. The CM is here on a one day visit and will leave for nearby Dharmapuri on Thursday, where he has official engagements.

