Pb CM directs Food, Civil Supplies dept to ensure smooth paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday directed the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy during the current Kharif Marketing Season beginning October 1. While reviewing the arrangements and preparedness for the paddy procurement season at a high-level meeting, the chief minister asked the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the nodal agency for the procurement operations, to ensure all necessary arrangements for smooth, prompt and seamless procurement and storage of paddy.

Reiterating his government's firm commitment, Channi said that every single grain of the farmers' produce would be lifted from the market and strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers would be ensured, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the persistent and personal efforts of Chief Minister Channi on Wednesday yielded authorisation of Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 35,712.73 crore up to end October 2021 for procurement of paddy during Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22.

As per the statement, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sanctioned CCL of over Rs 35,713 crore for paddy procurement against Rs 42,013 crore demanded by the state government and the remaining amount would be released close to November for purchasing paddy during that month.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Food Secretary for his personal intervention and helping the state in getting timely issuance of CCL for smooth procurement.

Channi had raised this issue with the Union Secretary Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey, who called on the Chief Minister in his office on September 24, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister had urged Pandey to take up this matter with RBI for expeditious authorisation of CCL to ensure smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy during current KMS 2021-22.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Ashu assured the Chief Minister that the department will leave no stone unturned in ensuring smooth procurement during the current paddy season to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders.

Taking part in the deliberations, Director Food & Civil Supplies Abhinav Trikha informed the Chief Minister that elaborate arrangements have already been put in place to procure the paddy arriving in the mandis of the state.

As many as 1,806 purchase centres notified by the Punjab Mandi Board have been allotted amongst the government procurement agencies during the procurement.

The state government has ordered to lift the procured crop within 48-hours.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the government was committed to lift every single grain of the farmers produce.

He said that the state government had made elaborate arrangements as ensured at the time of wheat procurement so that health protocols, especially social distancing could be followed meticulously amid Covid pandemic.

All concerned authorities involved in the procurement process have been directed to strictly follow the health protocols besides ensuring availability of soap for washing hands, availability of water and sanitisers at the procurement centres, he said.

The Minister further stated that the procurement operations would continue till November 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)