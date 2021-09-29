Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 drug dealers held with cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs.

Updated: 29-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:03 IST
Mumbai: 2 drug dealers held with cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs
Officials of Anti-Narcotics Cell with the two accused.. Image Credit: ANI
Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the two accused, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

One of the accused, Mohammad Noman Shahid Qureshi (38), is a journalist by profession. The other accused has been identified as Yakub Naganila (41). Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

