Mumbai: 2 drug dealers held with cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs
Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the two accused, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.
One of the accused, Mohammad Noman Shahid Qureshi (38), is a journalist by profession. The other accused has been identified as Yakub Naganila (41). Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri
KONE India Wins Order to Equip the 'Commerz III' Office Tower in Mumbai
Mumbai court summons BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in defamation cases
Maha: 4-year-old girl knocked down by two-wheeler in Ulhasnagar dies in Mumbai hosp
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies