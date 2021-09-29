Mumbai: 2 drug dealers held with cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the two accused, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

One of the accused, Mohammad Noman Shahid Qureshi (38), is a journalist by profession. The other accused has been identified as Yakub Naganila (41). Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

